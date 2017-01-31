MILO Launches Horowitz Freedom Center Campaign Against ‘Sanctuary Campuses’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MILO and the David Horowitz Freedom Center have teamed up to take down the growing phenomenon of “sanctuary campuses” that shelter illegal immigrants from being deported.

MILO will kick start the campaign with a speech at the University of California’s Berkeley campus on February 1, where he, backed by the Freedom Center, will call for the withdrawal of federal grants and the prosecution of university officials who endanger their students with their policies, starting with UC President and former Secretary of Homeland Security, Janet Napolitano and Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks.

“The so-called ‘sanctuary movement’ is a concerted effort by left-wing administrations in major cities to thwart the purposes of the Patriot Act, undermine federal immigration law, and cripple the efforts of the Department of Homeland security to protect American citizens from terrorist threats,” said David Horowitz, founder and CEO of the Freedom Center. “Thanks to the efforts of left-wing activists and administrators, this seditious movement has now spread to our colleges and universities.”

The “sanctuary campus” movement has been growing since President Donald Trump was elected in November, with nearly 30 campuses across the country declaring themselves safe havens for “undocumented” immigrants, with more and more considering adopting similar policies in opposition to the President.

Actions these university administrations take include prohibiting campus police from interacting and aiding federal immigration agents, and awarding funding to help those illegal immigrants already enrolled in the school system; Napolitano has done both of these in the UC system. Another supporter of the “sanctuary campus” idea, John Coatsworth, the Provost of Columbia University, recently stated that “the University will neither allow immigration officials on our campus without a warrant nor share information on the immigration status of students.”

“This is a situation that cannot be allowed to stand,” continued Horowitz. “If the illegal immigrant’s first act on American soil is to break U.S. law, these university administrators are extending that lawlessness into society’s most important intellectual institutions. Our campaign will galvanize trustees, alumni and attorneys general to take action against these administrations which are thwarting American law and will also make this case to the American public whose taxes underwrite most of these institutions.”



