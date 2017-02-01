Physical Violence, Injuries at Anti-MILO Riots at UC Berkeley

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man with a bloodied face appeared on livestream claiming to have been punched during anti-MILO riots at UC Berkeley. Masked protesters were also caught on video attacking attendees with thrown objects and protest signs.

Antifa are out of control attacking people and setting off fires. pic.twitter.com/3s3swrYSzf — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017

The man appeared on video with a bloodied face, alleging that he was attacked by a protester. In the background, a rioter can be heard yelling “if you f**k with us, we’ll f**k with you.”

Later, on BuzzFeed’s live video stream, protesters could be seen attacking people with flagpoles and hurling objects at them.

They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017

BuzzFeed’s reporter noted that one man was spotted “bleeding profusely.” Splatters of blood were spotted on the plaza where the protest took place.

Violence at the event began after the arrival of a large number of masked “anti-fascist” protesters, who immediately stormed police barricades and lit fires.

@berkeleyside: Protestors dressed in masks and black clothing join demonstration against Yiannopoulos. Rocks thrown at @UCPD_Cal pic.twitter.com/JaH5AGtali — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

Police have issued a dispersal warning, declaring the protest an unlawful assembly, and are bringing in additional resources.

Riot police just moved into the crowd to rescue an injured man with blood all over his face. That was one of the Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/dArKB9tQtq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 2, 2017