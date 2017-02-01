Skip to content

MILO fan Pepper Sprayed during UC Berkeley Riots

4534646d Cropped

by Tom Ciccotta1 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An attendee at MILO’s canceled UC Berkeley event was pepper sprayed by a protester while she gave an interview to a reporter.

A girl in a “Make America Great Again” hat was pepper-sprayed by a protester while giving an interview outside of the venue for MILO’s canceled UC Berkeley event.

A video of the incident was tweeted and subsequently went viral around social media.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.