MILO fan Pepper Sprayed during UC Berkeley Riots

My friend was giving an interview when some coward peppersprayed her #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/CDpEqDsw2A — janey (@janeygak) February 2, 2017

A girl in a “Make America Great Again” hat was pepper-sprayed by a protester while giving an interview outside of the venue for MILO’s canceled UC Berkeley event.

A video of the incident was tweeted and subsequently went viral around social media.