MILO on Tucker Carlson: The Berkeley Riot is Embarrassing for Higher Education

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Shortly after UC Berkeley protesters derailed the finale of the Dangerous Faggot Tour, MILO spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about the serious issues in American higher education.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

MILO told Tucker Carlson that tonight’s riots are an embarrassment for American higher education. “I think tonight is…a horrible spectacle and very humiliating for American higher education.”

He added that he’s learned over the course of the Dangerous Faggot Tour that there isn’t much that can be said on a college campus without upsetting students. “…I found out actually you can’t say very much at all without people getting upset.”

“No one’s safety is at risk from different opinions. No one’s physical safety is endangered by political ideas,” MILO added.

Tucker Carlson pointed out that the left would likely blame MILO for the violence carried out against him.