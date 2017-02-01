LIVE UPDATES*** MILO UC Berkeley Show Evacuated As Masked Anti-MILO Protesters Start Fires, Swarm Building

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s event at UC Berkeley tonight has been evacuated following violence and several fires started by masked “anti-fascist” protesters.

UPDATE 16: MILO goes LIVE on Facebook, discusses riot.

UPDATE 15: Riot police rescue injured attendee from communist flag-draped protesters who shout “you’re dead, f*cking cowards.”

UPDATE 14: Injured attendee with covered face is treated by medic in midst of riot.

UPDATE 13: Left-wing BuzzFeed reporter claims anti-fascist protesters were “very hostile” to him.

UPDATE 12: YouTube star Philip DeFranco criticizes protesters: “Idiots.”

Watching people break windows and set fires at UC Berkeley. Way to protest words by destroying property…idiots. pic.twitter.com/CsQJfC5ola — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) February 2, 2017

UPDATE 11: Reporter: “Police appear ready for protest developments.”

UPDATE 10: Extra police cars head to college as backup reportedly called.

UPDATE 9: Police continue to fire rubber bullets at protesters.

UPDATE 8: Police order protesters to leave area as they sing N.W.A.’s anti-police song “F*ck the Police.”

UPDATE 7: BuzzFeed reporter claims MILO fan had his MAGA hat set on fire by protesters before being beaten.

UPDATE 6: Antifa protesters beat male and female MILO attendees in corner with fists and flags while shouting “f*ck you,” and “racists.”

They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017

UPDATE 5: Fire alarms continue to sound as windows around university are smashed. Attendee claims that protesters are “hostile” to both MILO fans and press.

UPDATE 4: Protest ring-leader calls out “are we gonna leave?” as protesters scream “NO!”

UPDATE 3: Attendee tells BuzzFeed that police have announced they will take further action soon, as protesters pose for selfies by fires and continue violence.

UPDATE 2: “I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building,” said MILO in a post on Facebook. “My team and I are safe. But the event has been cancelled. I’ll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

UPDATE: MILO’s show at UC Berkeley has been cancelled and evacuated following reports of increased violence and several fires started by protesters.

UC police tell crowd they have 10 minutes to disperse from Sproul Plaza pic.twitter.com/vAkkNPMwEK — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) February 2, 2017

People in black with masks say they won't leave when police come. A large crowd is also gathered peacefully on steps pic.twitter.com/54DpGENwXv — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) February 2, 2017

Crowd now gathered in intersection of Telegraph and Bancroft. Music is playing, dancing, some fires. Police inside. pic.twitter.com/4GUQzWh0bw — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) February 2, 2017

Helicopters over the UCBerkeley campus now. Does anyone know what's going on? pic.twitter.com/msMFLBKcnF — Milo Buitrago-Casas (@astronomilo) February 2, 2017

Helicopters above Berkeley. A protest?@berkeleyside — William Newton (@wnewton48) February 2, 2017

@berkeleyside Sunset w/ multiple helicopters (covering the Milo protests at UC-Berkeley) pic.twitter.com/cTyv43rS3Y — Fred Werner (@SustainableFred) February 2, 2017

It is currently unknown as to who the helicopters belong to, however at MILO’s show in Seattle, helicopters were sent by police.

Masked protesters have also been spotted gathering at the campus, some of whom lit pyrotechnics and tore down barriers.

@berkeleyside: Protestors in black tear down barricade and light pyrotechnics towards @UCPD_Cal — chants of "Shut it down!" pic.twitter.com/Q43LjsyqQF — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

@berkeleyside: Protestors dressed in masks and black clothing join demonstration against Yiannopoulos. Rocks thrown at @UCPD_Cal pic.twitter.com/JaH5AGtali — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

Crowd growing by the minute @UCBerkeley ahead of planned speech by #MiloYiannopoulos Fireworks going off in #SproulPlaza. pic.twitter.com/X9yyHkPYl1 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 2, 2017

Just saw a mob of like 100 people with masks in Berkeley walking toward Milo Yaninazipolus event at UC. Please fuck him up!! #PunchNazis — DVS (@DVSWhatItTweets) February 2, 2017

Berkeley localities and various student groups begin to assemble to protest Yiannopoulos event. #berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/iHNAYE0SMx — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

@berkeleyside: "No Milo, No Trump, No fascist USA.!" Chants echo through Sproul Plaza, 1 hour before gates open for Yiannopoulos event. pic.twitter.com/L9qZ5sDIV5 — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

Watch live: Protesters at UC Berkeley rally against alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos https://t.co/2d8j2BNndf pic.twitter.com/l0HWWCf42K — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 2, 2017

As protesters have amassed outside, police have worked to secure the event venue in preparation for MILO’s final talk on the Dangerous Faggot Tour tonight.

@UCPD_Cal has begun to secure ASUC building in antiticpation of Milo Yiannopoulos event. Protestors expected to gather at 5. #berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/nNspv9NajY — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

UC Berkeley issued a travel warning earlier today, advising students who were not attending MILO’s show to keep clear from the venue.

“Anti-Fascists” have vowed to shut down the show at all costs, having previously doxed the private information of several student organizers for the event, even posting one student’s workplace address while falsely accusing him of being a “white nationalist.”

Following a demand by dozens of UC Berkeley professors to have MILO banned from the campus, a group of Berkeley Free Speech Movement veterans defended the Breitbart senior editor, criticizing the professors and students who sought to block his speech.

“Under the terms of [the free speech] resolution, even the worst kind of bigot, including Yiannopoulos, must be allowed to speak on campus. So the UC administration was acting in accord with those principles when it refused to ban Yiannopoulos,” the group of veterans declared. “We were thus disappointed that so many Berkeley faculty signed an open letter supporting such a ban and criticizing the UC administration for refusing to ban Yiannopoulos.”

MILO and the David Horowitz Freedom Center have partnered to launch a campaign against “sanctuary campuses” that shelter illegal immigrants from being deported. The campaign will be launched with a speech from MILO at UC Berkeley.

***STORY DEVELOPING. UPDATES WILL FOLLOW BELOW***

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.