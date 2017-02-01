UC Berkeley Issues MILO Show Traffic Advisory, Anticipating Colossal Protests

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The University of California, Berkeley, has issued a traffic advisory and warning to students about “ major protest/demonstration activity” anticipated for the final show of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s Dangerous Faggot Tour.

In an email sent out to students, university administrators warned that “a controversial speaker will be on campus,” tonight, and that they are therefore anticipating “major protest/demonstration activity leading up to and surrounding this event which may result in large crowds and difficulties transiting the area around the venue.”

“Your safety and well-being are our top priorities,” claimed the university, before encouraging students “who do not wish to participate in or potentially be impacted by the events to consider exploring alternative routes that avoid the Sproul Plaza area.”

The email went on to remind students that “the campus has several resources you may wish to explore, including counseling service,” should they be offended by the appearance of MILO on campus, and the college also provided students with hate crime and harassment hotlines.

The college also, however, reiterated its commitment to free speech, which dates back to the 1960’s when students fought for their rights in the famous Berkeley Free Speech Movement.

“Please know that the campus is committed to our values of tolerance, inclusion, and diversity,” wrote administrators in their email. “The campus is also committed to freedom of speech and UC Berkeley, as a public institution, cannot ban expression based on its content or viewpoints.”

Yesterday, the university sent out a letter condemning the launch of MILO’s campaign with the David Horowitz Freedom Center, which seeks to put an end to “sanctuary campuses” that shelter illegal immigrants from being deported.

“BCR has expressed their position condemning these tactics and, in fact, have been victimized themselves,” declared the college. “We are deeply concerned for all students’ safety and ability to pursue their education here at Cal beyond Milo’s speech. At the bottom of this email are campus resources for reporting incidents.”

