Bloomberg Blames MILO for UC Berkeley Riots on Twitter

Bloomberg News blamed Breitbart Senior editor MILO for the violent riots that took place at UC Berkeley university Wednesday night.

A tweet from Bloomberg News reads, “Milo Yiannopoulos sparks violent protests at Berkeley,” which then links to an Associated Press article published on Bloomberg titled, “Breitbart Editor’s Berkeley Talk Nixed Amid Violent Protest.”

The headline and text of the Associated Press article notes that the violence came from protesters of MILO’s event, but the headline written by Bloomberg and shared on Twitter makes it sound as though MILO incited the chaos, despite ultimately not even getting the chance to speak Wednesday night.

A crowd protesting a far-right commentator’s appearance at the University of California at Berkeley hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire, prompting officials to call off the event. The decision came two hours before Wednesday’s talk by Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor of Breitbart News, after some 1,500 people had gathered outside the venue. But officials said it was a smaller group of protesters dressed in black and in hooded sweatshirts that showed up as night fell to break windows, throw smoke bombs and flares, and start the raging blaze outside the building.

Rioters vandalized businesses, set fires, and assaulted event goers and journalists alike. President Donald Trump has threatened to cancel UC Berkeley’s government funding following the riots.