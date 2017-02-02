Car Plows Through ‘Anti-Fascists’ After They Jump on Hood During Berkeley Riot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A car plowed through a crowd of rioting “anti-fascists” on Wednesday, after they started to jump on the vehicle’s hood in protest of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s show at UC Berkeley.

BREAKING: Driver trying to get through rioters at UC Berkeley runs down rioter as he continues destroying his car… pic.twitter.com/BznjBTFMRl — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 2, 2017

A car just ploughed through the crowd with a protestor on the bonnet.crowd chased up Durant. See headlights #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/jf1vvKPMIQ — Lizzie Roberts (@lizrob92) February 2, 2017

The car drove through a sea of rioters, catching one of them on its hood, as it made its way down the packed street in Berkeley, California.

It is currently unknown as to whether any rioters were injured.

Far-left “anti-fascist” rioters assaulted numerous attendees, started fires, and smashed up shops and ATMs at Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s UC Berkeley show on Wednesday, forcing the event to be cancelled.

Several celebrities expressed support for the riot, including Hollywood director Judd Apatow, while UC Berkeley released a statement condemning the violence that took place.