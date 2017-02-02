Robert Reich Lies, Claims Breitbart News Organized Berkeley Riots

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former labor secretary and UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich claimed that Breitbart News helped to organize the violent riots that took place on campus in response to a scheduled event featuring Breitbart Editor MILO.

“I wouldn’t bet against it, Don,” Reich said, speaking about the rioters. “Again, I saw these people. They all looked almost paramilitary, not from the campus. And I’ve heard — again I don’t want to say factually — but heard there’s some relationship there between these people and the right wing. And the movement that is affiliated with Breitbart news.”

Despite admitting explicitly that the claim was not based on facts, Reich charged ahead in claiming that Breitbart News had an affiliation with the violent rioters that lit fires around campus and beat and pepper sprayed the MILO supporters who were waiting to get into the venue.

Antifa are out of control attacking people and setting off fires. pic.twitter.com/3s3swrYSzf — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017