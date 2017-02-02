Fusion Brands MILO a ‘Nazi’, Defends Violent Berkeley Riot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fusion defended the violent riot that took place in Berkeley, California, on Wednesday, branding Breitbart Senior Editor MILO a “Nazi” before asking President Trump to “try listening to what they have to say.”

“When over a thousand people protest a Nazi’s guest appearance on campus, try listening to what they have to say [Donald Trump],” posted the news outlet to Twitter on Thursday, after labeling Trump’s condemnation of the riot as “wrong” in another tweet. Fusion soon deleted the tweet referring to MILO as a Nazi, but an archived version is still available.

Far-left “anti-fascist” rioters assaulted numerous attendees, started fires, smashed up shops and ATMs, and attacked people’s cars during the riot in protest of MILO’s UC Berkeley show on Wednesday, forcing the event to be cancelled.

Several celebrities expressed support for the riot, including Hollywood director Judd Apatow before deleting his tweet and claiming he doesn’t support violence, while President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the school— which received around $370 million in federal funding last year.

Earlier today, MILO’s tour bus was tracked down by “anti-fascists” and vandalized, forcing both him and his team to evacuate the premises after his location was leaked online.

In a Reddit AMA in January, Tim Pool, director of media innovation at Fusion, claimed the outlet had instructed employees to side with liberals “regardless of the facts.”

UPDATE: Fusion have deleted their tweet, which can still be seen on archive here.

