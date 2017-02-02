Berkeley Mayor Apologizes, Retracts Claim that MILO is a ‘White Nationalist’ … And Replaces It With A New Lie

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin has apologized and retracted his earlier claim that MILO is a “white nationalist” after heavy criticism.

However, in a revised statement, he replaced the first lie with a new one, calling MILO a “prominent alt-rightist,” attributing to MILO an ideology he has repeatedly rejected. MILO is demanding a second apology and retraction.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

I consider much of what Mr. Yiannopoulos says to be hateful. But I regret and apologize for the white national label. — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

Mayor Arreguin wrote that he regrets and apologizes for the “white national” label he ascribed to MILO in a statement he released early Thursday on the riots that occurred on the UC Berkeley campus last night.

Several Twitter users criticized Arreguin for his decision to falsely brand MILO as “white nationalist.”

@JesseArreguin YOU are attacking a LGBT jewish immigrant with a black boyfriend, and calling him a "White Nationalist"? Seriously? 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — 2017:Exit the Matrix (@ShutdownDUMBS) February 2, 2017

@ShutdownDUMBS @JesseArreguin Right……. They have no fucking idea. "White Nationalist" is now synonymous with "Not Liberal" — Daniel Enos (@bfdhud) February 2, 2017

The mayor also put out a revised statement, which no longer refers to MILO as a white nationalist. However, it now refers to him as a “prominent alt-rightist,” which is also false. It also argues that the protests were wrong because they “provided the ultra-nationalist far right exactly the images they want.”

Responding, MILO said “Wrong again. Will he apologize this time? And, while he’s at it, take responsibility for gleefully encouraging the riots last night?”

Revised statement to reflect updated information. pic.twitter.com/w9iykrWveB — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

Arreguin, whose mayoral candidacy was endorsed by the Democrats and former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, was criticized for suggesting that MILO’s speech wasn’t welcome in Berkeley, shortly before the riots erupted.

Using speech to silence marginalized communities and promote bigotry is unacceptable. Hate speech isn't welcome in our community. — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

Arreguin chose to conveniently ignored that just last week, MILO spoke out against white nationalism, claiming that we should be “aspiring to values and to ideas and focusing on what unites people, not what drives them apart.”

“You shouldn’t give a sh*t about skin color, you shouldn’t give a shit about sexuality, you shouldn’t give a sh*t about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do,” he concluded.