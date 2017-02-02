Mayor of Berkeley Jesse Arreguin Smears MILO as ‘White Nationalist’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A statement from the mayor of Berkeley, California released on Thursday morning called Breitbart Senior Editor MILO a “white nationalist.” MILO is demanding an apology.

MILO responded to the post with a single demand: “I want an apology.”

In the past few months, several major news outlets have been forced to issue retractions after falsely branding MILO a “white nationalist.” Amongst the offending outlets were NBC News, USA Today, CNN, CBS, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune.

Berkeley mayor condemns the violence he gleefully incited last night https://t.co/JqAl4HhsAd — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 2, 2017

Like most of MILO’s detractors, Arreguin has appeared to ignore MILO’s actual body of work. Just last week, MILO spoke out against white nationalism, claiming that we should be “aspiring to values and to ideas and focusing on what unites people, not what drives them apart.”

“And you shouldn’t give a sh*t about skin color, you shouldn’t give a shit about sexuality, you shouldn’t give a sh*t about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do,” he concluded.