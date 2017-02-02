UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Funding, More Than Half Its Budget

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UC Berkeley last year received $370 million in funding from the federal government, underlining the seriousness of President Trump’s threat to withdraw funding following leftist riots at the college yesterday.

The riots, which were a successful effort to prevent Breitbart Senior Editor MILO from speaking at the university, were condemned by President Donald Trump, who earlier threatened to take away the university’s federal funding.

“If U.C Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?,” Trump wrote.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Coverage of the rioting spread across the world last night as students smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, and set fires in the street. Others spray painted the words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

Where UC Berkeley receives research funding… pic.twitter.com/GRJagXkeUw — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) February 2, 2017

On the UC Berkeley website, the university boasts that “each year, the UC Berkeley campus receives well over half a billion dollars in research and other support from external sources.”

“The federal government provided 55 percent of these funds, and California state agencies and other government sources, industry, and the nonprofit sector supplied the rest,” it continues.

The riots took place on what was scheduled to be the final event of MILO’s Dangerous Faggot Tours. Since the tour restarted in January, violent protests have broken out at UC Davis as well as the University of Washington, where one person was shot.

