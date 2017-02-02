UC Berkeley to Refund $7000 Security Fee Following MILO Riot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Berkeley College Republicans report they have been told the $7000 the group paid to host MILO’s event, which was cancelled after “anti-fascist” rioters wreaked havoc, will be refunded.

The Berkeley College Republicans were forced to pay the high security fee in order to protect the event from left-wing rioters.

Fees have also been used by universities as a means of censorship, pricing student groups out of hosting events because of their conservative or libertarian beliefs.

Coverage of the rioting spread across the world last night as students smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, and set fires in the street. Others spray painted the words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump condemned the violence and threatened to pull federal funding from the university. The university currently receives $370 million in research funding, over half of its endowment.

