Lt. Governor of California Gavin Newsom Smears MILO as ‘White Supremacist’

The Lt. Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has released a statement offering lukewarm condemnation of the riots that prevented MILO’s final event of the “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” whilst smearing him as a “white supremacist.”

Newsom, who has launched a campaign for Governor of California in 2018, said in a statement that people experienced “both extremes at UC Berkeley’s campus last night, from the racism and misogyny of fly-by-night provocateur and white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos, to the excessive response of a few protestors.”

The event was cancelled after left-wing rioters, who the university claim were not students, smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, set fires in the street, and sprayed the words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

He then went on to attack President Donald Trump, who yesterday condemned the protests whilst threatening to cut university’s $350 million of federal funding, over half its budget.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

“President Trump’s asinine threat to pull funding from Cal showed zero awareness of the real-world implications of a President’s words and actions. Stripping federal funds from UC would only create more innocent victims and more Trump carnage,” he said.

“President Trump is quick to attack American students, immigrants, women, the LGBT community, journalists, and our international allies but he is either too weak or too ignorant to stand up to white supremacists and others who spew hatred. That’s why the President and his extremist acolytes like Yiannopoulos need to hear from the resistance, loudly and repeatedly. We must continue to step in and stand up to resist reckless rhetoric and actions in a peaceful and forceful manner,” he continued.

Yesterday, on FOX News with Tucker Carlson, MILO pointed to leftists like Newsom as having “created an environment where it’s okay to say anything about the right,” (such as describing them as a white nationalist or supremacist,) as a means of “legitimizing the violence” of the left.”

Yesterday, Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguin apologized and retracted his earlier claim that MILO is a “white nationalist” following heavy criticism.

“I consider much of what Mr. Yiannopoulos says to be hateful. But I regret and apologize for the white national label,” he said.

I consider much of what Mr. Yiannopoulos says to be hateful. But I regret and apologize for the white national label. — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) February 2, 2017

