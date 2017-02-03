MILO Trends on Facebook Following UC Berkeley Riot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO trended on Facebook earlier today, as the world remains transfixed by the riot caused by so-called “anti-fascists” that prevented the final event of his “Dangerous Faggot Tour” from taking place.

160,000 people were discussing MILO earlier today, according to Facebook’s trending topics bar.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Last night, MILO told FOX News’s Tucker Carlson that the left-wing media would create smears about those on the right, such as MILO, as a means of ‘legitimizing violence.’

Coverage of the riots spread was reported across the world on Wednesday as students smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, and set fires in the street. Others spray painted the words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

President Donald Trump condemned the riots, threatening to take away the university’s federal funding if the university “does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view.”

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Since news of the riots broke out, pre-order sales of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s upcoming book Dangerous increased by a staggering 12,740%, propelling it to the top of the Amazon best seller list.

D ANGEROUS is available to pre-order now via Amazon, in hardcover and Kindle editions. And yes, MILO is reading the audiobook version himself!

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.