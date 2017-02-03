UC Berkeley Chancellor: Riots Caused by Armed Individuals in ‘Ninja-like’ Uniforms Using ‘Paramilitary Tactics’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the riots that cancelled the final event of MILO’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” The Chancellor of UC Berkeley has released a statement claiming that rather than being caused by students, they were started by “armed individuals in ‘ninja-like’ uniforms using “paramilitary tactics.”

The event was cancelled after left-wing rioters, who the university claim were not students, smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, set fires in the street, and sprayed the words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

Coverage of the riots spread across the world, as people watched on in horror at a university known for its heritage of free speech being taken over by political thugs.

In an email to students, UC Berkeley chancellor Nicholas Dirks said that the university “condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of individuals who invaded the campus, infiltrated a crowd of peaceful students, and used violent tactics to close down the event. We deeply regret that the violence unleashed by this group undermined the First Amendment rights of the speaker as well as those who came to lawfully assemble and protest his presence.”

However Dirks adds that despite going to “extraordinary lengths to facilitate planning and preparation for this event,” the efforts were undone by “100 armed individuals clad in Ninja-like uniforms who utilized paramilitary tactics to engage in violent destructive behavior designed to shut the event down.”

So-called anti fascists group have been known to infiltrate MILO events throughout the tour, with a marxist group as the “Freedom Road Socialist Organisation,” infiltrating protesters at the cancelled event at UC Davis and causing violence.

President Donald Trump condemned the riots, threatening to take away the university’s federal funding if the university “does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view.”

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

We reported yesterday that the university receives over $370 million in federal funding, over half its budget.

Since news of the riots broke out, pre-order sales of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s upcoming book Dangerous increased by a staggering 12,740%, propelling it to the top of the Amazon best seller list.

