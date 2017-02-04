MILO to UC Berkeley: ‘I’ll Be back’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite the cancellation of his talk on Wednesday as a result of “anti-fascist” rioters, Breitbart’s MILO has promised he will return to deliver his talk at UC Berkeley at some point in the coming months.

In a Facebook post, MILO said that he is “planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering. Hopefully within the next few months. I’ll keep you posted.”

The event, which was scheduled to be the finale of his ‘Dangerous Faggot Tour,’ was cancelled after rioters smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, set fires in the street, and as well as spraying words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

President Donald Trump condemned the riots, threatening to take away the university’s federal funding if the university “does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view.”

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Since news of the riots broke out, pre-order sales of Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s upcoming book Dangerous increased by a staggering 12,740%, propelling it to the top of the Amazon best seller list once again.

DANGEROUS is available to pre-order now via Amazon, in hardcover and Kindle editions. And yes, MILO is reading the audiobook version himself!

