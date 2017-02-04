Skip to content

MILO on Judge Jeanine: Donald Trump Should Withdraw Funding from Berkeley

by Tom Ciccotta4 Feb 20170

MILO appeared on Judge Jeannine Pirro’s show on the Fox News channel on Sunday night to discuss the protests that occurred this week at UC Berkeley. MILO called on President Trump to follow through on a tweet he put out in which he mentioned pulling funds from UC Berkeley for failing to protect MILO’s First Amendment protection to free speech.

“Donald Trump needs to do what he’s been doing so far very well which is put money where his mouth is and do what he says is going to do. He needs to start withdrawing federal funding from colleges that refuse to honor their First Amendment commitment,” MILO said.


