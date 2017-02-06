Salon Republishes Robert Reich’s Berkeley Riot Conspiracy Theory

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing publication Salon.com has republished former Labor Secretary and U.C. Berkeley professor Robert Reich’s conspiracy theory that last week’s anti-MILO riots at Berkeley, conducted by violent left-wing anarchists, were secretly planned by Breitbart News.

The post, which originally appeared on Robert Reich’s blog, has now been republished at Salon.

The claims are just as unsubstantiated as when Reich originally made them, on Don Lemon’s CNN show. (Lemon did not challenge his claims). The conspiracy theory has since been the subject of a scathing rebuke by the Washington Post.

Thursday night, Yiannopoulos had a friendly interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — a show that, according to The Washington Post, has ridden anger at left-wing activism into best-in-class primetime ratings. Yiannopoulos wasn’t asked about the content of the speech that was shut down. The conversation focused instead on how Berkeley proved the point that the left was ceding its right to federal grants by cracking down on free speech. That raises the possibility that Yiannopoulos and Breitbart were in cahoots with the agitators, perhaps in order to lay the groundwork for a Trump crackdown on universities and their federal funding.

