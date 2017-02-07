FBI Investigating Identities of Violent UC Berkeley Rioters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UC Berkeley have confirmed that the FBI are investigating the identities of the violent left-wing rioters responsible for cancellation of Breitbart Editor MILO’s talk at the university, according to university news site Berkeleyside.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that Ian Dabney Miller, an employee of the university, was involved in the riots, uploading pictures on Twitter boasting of his involvement.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an email to students, UC Berkeley spokesperson said that “The campus is aware of the allegations involving someone who is a current member of the university’s workforce,” adding that “UCPD is working in close concert with the FBI on an ongoing investigation into the matter.”

Since news of the riot broke out, the university has consistently denied student involvement in the riots. In a statement, the university’s chancellor, Nicholas Dirks, claimed that instead of being caused by students, the riots were initiated by “armed individuals in ‘ninja-like’ uniforms, using paramilitary tactics.”

One group has so far taken responsibility for the riot, the far-left BAMN (By Any Means Necessary,) with the group’s leader Yvette Felarca telling KTVU she has “no regrets” over the riot, adding that “the left has been far too timid for way too long.”

The event, which was meant to be the final event of MILO’s Dangerous Faggot Tour, was cancelled after rioters smashed ATMs and bank windows, looted a Starbucks, beat Trump supporters, pepper sprayed innocent individuals, set fires in the street, and as well as spraying words “Kill Trump” on storefronts.

As well as causing $100,000 worth of damage to the university’s student union, rioters also caused between $400,000-500,000 worth of damage in Berkeley’s downtown area, according to John Caner, head of the Downtown Berkeley Association.

MILO has since confirmed that he is “planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering, hopefully within the next few months.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com