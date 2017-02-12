MILO Privilege Grant Receives 30,000 Applications in Twelve Days

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant, MILO’s scholarship fund for white men, has received over 30,000 applications in twelve days, it can be revealed.

The grant, which opened its applications in January, is available “exclusively to white men who wish to pursue their post-secondary education on equal footing with their female, queer and ethnic minority classmates.”

Successful candidates will be granted $2,500 towards their post-secondary education, with money funded by MILO as well as private donors.

Grant Selection Committee Chair Janet Bloomfield, said that “the phenomenal application rate is the best indicator we could have hoped for that the Grant is desperately needed.”

White working-class males are underrepresented in higher education. This has been widely documented in both the U.S and the U.K, where the demographic’s declining rate of enrolment is now attracting concern from universities themselves.

Applications for the grant close Tuesday, February 14th, so interested students can still apply.

