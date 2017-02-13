SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The release date of MILO’s upcoming book “DANGEROUS” has been moved to early June in order to include material about the left-wing riots that took place at UC Davis, UW Seattle, and UC Berkeley in the final weeks of the “Dangerous Faggot Tour,” he has confirmed.

In a Facebook post, MILO said that he had been granted more time from his publisher, Simon & Schuster, to submit a manuscript of the book in order to “include material about the craziness and rioting at UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UW Seattle.”

“It would be absurd for me to publish a book without some discussion of the insanity of the last few weeks,” he continued.

Violent protests outside all three universities saw unprecedented anti-MILO violence, attracting shock around the world. Rioters vandalized university buildings, started several fires, and beat and pepper sprayed journalists and Trump supporters. One individual was taken to hospital in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

The $250,000 book deal, which was announced in December, caused widespread outrage from left-wing activists who argued Simon & Schuster should not publish “hate speech.”

For example, the Chicago Review of Books confirmed they would boycott reviews of any books published by Simon and Schuster in 2017, whilst women’s lifestyle magazine ELLE published a column claiming it would “endanger human lives.”

Meanwhile, “Bad Feminist” author Roxane Gay confirmed she was canceling her own book deal with the publishers in protest at MILO’s own book deal.

As a result of the backlash, the book has twice reached the top of the Amazon bestseller list and is one of the most anticipated books of 2017.

The book will now be released June 13th, rather than the original date of March 14th.

DANGEROUS is available to pre-order now via Amazon, in hardcover and Kindle editions. And yes, MILO is reading the audiobook version himself!

