OUT Magazine’s Chadwick Moore Comes Out as Conservative, Cites Backlash from Left Following MILO Profile

Chadwick Moore, a contributor for the LGBT magazine OUT, has come out as a conservative in an article for The New York Post, citing his gradual move to the right after left-wing friends rejected him for his neutral profile on Breitbart Senior Editor MILO.

In his article “I’m a gay New Yorker – and I’m coming out as a conservative,” Moore details how after he published the profile on MILO, fellow liberals and even his best friend started to ignore and cut ties with him.

“After the story posted online in the early hours of October 21, I woke up to more than 100 Twitter notifications on my iPhone,” wrote Moore. “Trolls were calling me a Nazi, death threats rolled in and a joke photo that I posed for in a burka served as ‘proof’ that I am an Islamophobe. I’m not.”

“Personal friends of mine — men in their 60s who had been my longtime mentors — were coming at me. They wrote on Facebook that the story was ‘irresponsible’ and ‘dangerous.’ A dozen or so people unfriended me,” he continued. “All I had done was write a balanced story on an outspoken Trump supporter for a liberal, gay magazine, and now I was being attacked. I felt alienated and frightened.”

“I lay low for a week or so. Finally, I decided to go out to my local gay bar in Williamsburg, where I’ve been a regular for 11 years. I ordered a drink but nothing felt the same; half the place — people with whom I’d shared many laughs — seemed to be giving me the cold shoulder,” Moore recalled. “Upon seeing me, a friend who normally greets me with a hug and kiss pivoted and turned away… My best friend, with whom I typically hung out multiple times per week, was suddenly perpetually unavailable. Finally, on Christmas Eve, he sent me a long text, calling me a monster, asking where my heart and soul went, and saying that all our other friends are laughing at me.”

Moore continued to explain that “for the first time in my adult life, I was outside of the liberal bubble and looking in. What I saw was ugly, lock step, incurious and mean-spirited.”

He also recounts that upon returning to the bar, where he talked to another man about politics, he was branded a “Nazi” for agreeing with President Trump’s policy on securing American borders.

“I began to realize that maybe my opinions just didn’t fit in with the liberal status quo, which seems to mean that you must absolutely hate Trump, his supporters and everything they believe,” concluded Moore, adding, “It can seem like liberals are actually against free speech if it fails to conform with the way they think. And I don’t want to be a part of that club anymore.”

