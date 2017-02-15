Jeremy Scahill Pulls Out Of ‘Real Time,’ Accuses MILO Of ‘Inciting Violence’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Journalist Jeremy Scahill has stated that he will not be appearing on the HBO show “Real Time With Bill Maher” alongside Breitbart Senior Editor MILO as he believes the show will allow MILO to “incite violence.”

Scahill, co-founder of the online publication, The Intercept, explained on social media that he will not be appearing on “Real Time With Bill Maher” this Friday as he refuses to appear alongside MILO. Scahill stated that he would not engage in an open discussion with MILO.

“MILO Yiannopoulos is many bridges too far” wrote Scahill. “He has ample venues to spew his hateful diatribes. There is no value in ‘debating him.'”

He also alleged that MILO’s appearance could be used to “incite violence against immigrants, transgender people, and others.”

Why I will not appear this week on Real Time with Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/SOoE3udrDr — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 15, 2017

Although he accuses MILO of “inciting violence,” most political thuggery in recent weeks has come from the left.

Riots have erupted outside the venues where MILO is set to speak, resulting in the shutdown of events before they start due to the violent protesters attacking MILO fans and destroying property. This occurred at UC Davis, UW Seattle, and UC Berkeley.

A few weeks ago, conservative commentator Gavin McInnes attempted to speak at New York University and was promptly pepper sprayed by the angry protesters who referred to McInnes as a “Nazi.”

At President Trump’s inauguration, protesters took to the streets where they smashed the windows of buildings, set fires and assaulted Trump supporters. However, Scahill appears more worried that right-wingers like MILO might incite violence.

Ann Coulter criticized Cahill on Twitter, accusing him of being a “desperate-for-publicity no-name.”

I've never heard of this Jeremy Cahill. Another desperate-for-publicity no-name getting press off of Milo's name. https://t.co/wyZ1ktcQ4z — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 16, 2017

MILO posted a reply to Scahill to his Facebook page, stating that Scahill’s attempt at “grandstanding” would fail.

Soon afterwards, MILO made another post, showing his producer inviting Scahill to appear on his weekly podcast, The Milo Show.

