‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff to Feature Character Inspired by MILO

CBS’s The Good Fight, a spinoff of courtroom drama series The Good Wife, is reported to feature a character inspired by Breitbart Senior Editor MILO, according to TIME.

TIME reports that one of the earliest episodes of CBS’s spinoff drama will feature a character directly inspired by MILO, who TIME refers to as a “notorious internet troll” before falsely branding Breitbart as an “alt-right news site.”

Robert King, one of the creators of the show, said, “There’s the obvious satire of his character. But there’s also the question of what should these social media companies do. Should they censor? And are they censoring the right more than the left? The idea is to find the right set of circumstances to push our writers to say, ‘I don’t necessarily fall on the side I usually fall on.’”

The show’s other creator, Michelle King, added, “We’re as devoted to trying to find the intelligence on every side of an argument as we have ever been,” seemingly assuring viewers that the show would attempt to provide a balanced point of view on subjects. According to Robert and Michelle King, the show has writers from across the political spectrum, and morning meetings usually begin with a debate of news from the night before, some of which end up featured in the show itself. One of

One of the show’s actresses, Cush Jumbo, added, “I think a lot of the actors have found it quite cathartic, maybe more cathartic than if we were playing a waitress in a diner or something. You talk about it, you get it out of your system.”

When asked for comment on his ever growing cultural influence, Breitbart Senior Editor MILO said, “The real question is why they didn’t just ask me to play myself?”