MILO Warns Bill Maher: ‘Democrats Are Party of Lena Dunham, Mental, Hideous People’

During HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, Breitbart senior editor MILO warned Maher, a longtime liberal, that the Democratic Party is now full of “mental, hideous people” who will lead the party into oblivion.

“Your side has gone insane. The Democrats are the party of Lena Dunham, these people are mental, hideous people,” claimed MILO. “The more that America sees of Lena Dunham, the fewer votes the Democratic Party is ever going to get.”

“Let’s not pick on fellow HBO stars,” Maher joked in response, prompting MILO to mock comedians Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman instead.

The two went on to agree with the principle of freedom of speech, with both having been prevented from talking at UC Berkeley.

“The fact that they all freaked out about this little, impish, British, fag,” Maher remarked. “You f*cking schoolgirls. You schoolgirls.”

MILO later declared that Maher was “the only good liberal.”

MILO’s appearance on the show was surrounded by controversy as journalist Jeremy Scahill pulled out from the show, claiming that MILO’s appearance would allow him to “incite violence.”

Maher, however, defended his decision to invite MILO, declaring “liberals will continue to lose elections as long as they follow the example of people like Mr. Scahill whose views veer into fantasy and away from bedrock liberal principles like equality of women, respect for minorities, separation of religion and state, and free speech.”

Watch MILO’s full appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher at this link.

