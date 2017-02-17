MILO to Bill Maher ‘You’re The Only Good Liberal’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart senior editor MILO branded Bill Maher “the only good liberal,” during HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday evening.

MILO and Maher discussed the frequent interruptions to MILO’s campus tour shows, in particular the riot that broke out at UC Berkeley. Despite coming from opposite ends of the political spectrum, MILO and Maher reached a point of strong agreement on the importance of free speech, and leftists’ penchant for hypersensitivity.

“You’re so helped by the fact that liberals always take the bait,” declared Maher. “When you make liberals crazy, for that part of liberalism that has gone off the deep end…”

“Most of it,” MILO interrupted. “You’re the only good one.”

Watch MILO’s full appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher at this link.