MILO to Bill Maher: It’s Now Breitbart Publishing the Exciting Gay Editorials

Breitbart senior editor MILO pointed out the fact that it’s now Breitbart News who are publishing “interesting and provocative” and not the left-wing media, before arguing that free speech is now a conservative position during HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

After joking why he doesn’t hire gays (“they don’t show up on time, they do too many drugs”), MILO argued with Maher as to whether he was actually a “conservative.”

“Well I don’t know if I’m a conservative,” proclaimed MILO, after Maher branded him as such.

“You write for Breitbart and you’re a Trump supporter,” Maher replied. “You’re a conservative.”

“Well it’s interesting the radical gay editorials saying interesting and provocative things about gays are now being published by Breitbart, and I don’t think really that you can call Trump a traditional conservative,” responded MILO. “He’s not that Republican.”

“All I care about is free speech and free expression. I want people to be able to be, do, and say anything,” he concluded, before adding, “These days, you’re right, that’s a conservative position.”

Watch MILO’s full appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher at this link. You can also watch MILO’s appearance on the online segment “Overtime” below.