Watch MILO on ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Tonight at 10PM EST

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO will appear on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” tonight at 10PM EST, where the two will discuss free speech on college campuses following the far-left riot at UC Berkeley earlier this month.

Journalist Jeremy Scahill pulled out of the show on Wednesday, citing MILO’s appearance as the show’s main guest.

“Milo Yiannopoulos is many bridges too far” wrote Scahill in a statement. “He has ample venues to spew his hateful diatribes. There is no value in ‘debating him.’”

Following Scahill’s protest, Maher defended MILO’s upcoming appearance on the show.

“Liberals will continue to lose elections as long as they follow the example of people like Mr. Scahill whose views veer into fantasy and away from bedrock liberal principles like equality of women, respect for minorities, separation of religion and state, and free speech,” declared Maher in his response. “If Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims — and he might be — nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.”