DeRay Mckesson Attacks Bill Maher for Interviewing MILO

Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson sent out a series of tweets early Saturday morning criticizing MILO’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Seemingly unwilling to say MILO’s name, Mckesson smeared him as a white supremacist and claimed his appearance on Maher’s show confirmed his belief that “white supremacy performs innocence to preserve power.”

The Breitbart employee's interview w/ Bill Maher is a reminder that white supremacy performs innocence to preserve power. Maher fell for it. — deray mckesson (@deray) February 18, 2017

We already knew Maher was problematic. But that interview w/ the Breitbart guy is noteworthy to see how white supremacy performs innocence. — deray mckesson (@deray) February 18, 2017

Mckesson also claimed that Bill Maher “was complicit in amplifying bigotry in that Breitbart interview” and accused Maher of letting MILO’s bigotry go “unchecked.”

Bill Maher was complicit in amplifying bigotry in that Breitbart interview. He not only allowed it but left it unchecked. — deray mckesson (@deray) February 18, 2017

Mckesson continues to repeat the false talking point from leftists that MILO is a white supremacist, despite MILO rejecting white nationalism during a speech at UC Colorado Springs in January:

“White pride, white nationalism, white supremacy isn’t the way to go,” he continued. “The way to go is reminding them and yourselves that you should be aspiring to values and to ideas.” “You should be focusing on what unites people and not what drives them apart,” MILO concluded. “You shouldn’t give a shit about skin color, a shit about sexuality… You shouldn’t give a shit about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do.”

After the riot by violent “anti-fascist” protesters in response to his appearance at UC Berkeley, MILO told Tucker Carlson, “The media has created this environment in which it’s okay to say almost anything about somebody who is right of Jane Fonda… And it’s a way of legitimizing, in some cases, as happened last night, violent responses.”