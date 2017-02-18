Esquire: ‘Bill Maher Has More In Common With MILO Than He Thought’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Esquire magazine published an article titled “Bill Maher Has More In Common With Milo Yiannopoulos Than He Thought” following MILO’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The article begins by discussing the recent controversy surrounding MILO and journalist Jeremy Scahill. “When journalist Jeremy Scahill dropped out of Real Time because of Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance on the show, Maher said in a statement that ‘if Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims—and he might be—nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.'”

The article states that MILO and Maher found common ground when discussing their shared disdain of PC Culture, a concept that both Maher and MILO have been vocally opposed to.