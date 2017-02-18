Esquire: ‘Bill Maher Has More In Common With MILO Than He Thought’

Esquire magazine published an article titled “Bill Maher Has More In Common With Milo Yiannopoulos Than He Thought” following MILO’s appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.
The article begins by discussing the recent controversy surrounding MILO and journalist Jeremy Scahill. “When journalist Jeremy Scahill dropped out of Real Time because of Milo Yiannopoulos’s appearance on the show, Maher said in a statement that ‘if Mr. Yiannopoulos is indeed the monster Scahill claims—and he might be—nothing could serve the liberal cause better than having him exposed on Friday night.'”
The article states that MILO and Maher found common ground when discussing their shared disdain of PC Culture, a concept that both Maher and MILO have been vocally opposed to.
“The reason [liberals] want to police humor is they can’t control it—because the one thing all authoritarians hate is the sound of laughter,” Yiannopoulos said.
“And also because when people laugh they know it’s true,” Maher added. “…You are so helped by the fact that liberals always take the bait.”
“Nothing annoys people like the truth,” Yiannopoulos agreed. “Policing humor for racism and sexism is utterly wrongheaded. Not because normally it’s not there, but because that’s how we build bridges and not how we break them.”
