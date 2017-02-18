Leftists and Establishment Conservatives Freak Out Over MILO CPAC Speech

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the news that MILO will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference, both leftists and establishment conservatives have taken to Twitter to express their outrage.

Freedom of speech and the protection of the First Amendment have become one of the defining issues for the conservative movement, especially amongst young people.

Based upon experiences on his nationwide college tour — where the events have aroused numerous violent protests by left-wing activists, attracting worldwide attention — the invitation is further confirmation that MILO is now the leading free speech advocate in America’s conservative movement.

The speech will, therefore, focus on issues of free speech and the state of modern American conservatism, but will also include MILO’s experiences battling the leading left-wing movements and institutions, third-wave feminism, the media, ideologically driven college professors, Black Lives Matter, violent “black bloc” activists, and progressive elites in the entertainment industry.

Matt Schlapp, Chair of the American Conservative Union (ACU), the organizers of CPAC, announced MILO’s speech on Twitter, stating that “free speech includes hearing MILO’s important perspective.”

We think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/ssDS6HVmLN — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 18, 2017

Leftists and establishment conservatives were not happy with the announcement. Conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg, editor of the National Review, an establishment publication that strongly opposed Donald Trump’s campaign for the Republican nomination in 2015 and 2016, said the announcement was “sad and disappointing.”

Josh Hammer, a columnist for the Resurgent and Daily Wire, described the decision as an “utter disgrace,” adding that he would rather “thirds at the buffet line behind Lena Dunham and Rosie O’Donnell than watch Milo Yiannopoulos give [his] keynote address.”

This is an utter disgrace for CPAC and the @ACUConservative that runs it. Abhorrent and shameful. https://t.co/o4IANurp5R — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) February 18, 2017

I rather get thirds at the buffet line behind Lena Dunham and Rosie O'Donnell than watch Milo Yiannopoulos give a keynote address at CPAC. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) February 18, 2017

David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush and current senior editor at The Atlantic, solemnly shared the news with his followers, describing it as “kind of fated.”

Milo Yiannopoulos to keynote CPAC. https://t.co/9xfBTbjFUE Which actually seems … kind of fated, really. — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 18, 2017

T. Becket Adams, a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, took a similar tone.

i guess we should’ve seen this coming pic.twitter.com/fyzchYGfL0 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 18, 2017

Jonathan Cook, the public relations representatives for Conservatives for Environmental Reform, confirmed he definitely wouldn’t be attending the conference owing to his belief that CPAC is now “embracing the alt-right.”

With Milo and a Breitbart editor, CPAC is embracing the alt-right. I'm definitely not going now. — Jonathan Cook (@JonathanCookNC) February 18, 2017

Weekend editor at The Daily Beast Scott Bixby claimed the speech showed that CPAC is “fine with [inviting] queer conservatives,” but so long as they are “neo-fascists.”

Turns out that CPAC is fine with queer conservatives attending its conference! They just have to be neo-fascists! https://t.co/LYiAK8n5G7 — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) February 18, 2017

Joe Perticone, a congressional reporter at the conservative Independent Journal, pointed out that MILO’s keynote would give him “more stage time than the Vice President.”

Milo will get more stage time at CPAC than the Vice President. https://t.co/HHKETKvgda — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) February 18, 2017

Economics editor of British magazine The Week, Jeff Spross, said that the invitation showed CPAC “being honest with us now about what they stand for.”

Well at least they're being honest with us now about what they stand for. https://t.co/d74U6ZTGVQ — Jeff Spross (@jeffspross) February 18, 2017

The left-wing PAC ‘One Wisconsin’ asked whether Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and state Governor Scott Walker would boycott the conference, or instead “endorse this vermin.”

Will @scottwalker & @speakerryan boycott CPAC this year, or are they officially endorsing this vermin? https://t.co/2isaJyzAYJ — One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) February 18, 2017

“Oh cpac” was all the Daily Beast social media editor, Asawin Suebsaeng, could offer on the subject.

However, others disagreed with the backlash against MILO. Scott Greer, deputy editor of the Daily Caller, said MILO “draws in people, adds energy, and creates debate.”

Why the hell wouldn't CPAC invite Milo? He draws in people, adds energy, and creates debate. Everything a political conference wants — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) February 18, 2017

I'm old enough to remember the controversy of having Ron Paul at CPAC, even though he was a huge draw. Milo is no different — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) February 18, 2017

LGBT for Trump founder Chris Barron welcomed CPAC’s decision to invite MILO.

I 100% support CPAC's decision to have Milo speak. It is a complete repudiation of the bigoted approach of Al Cardenas. — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) February 18, 2017

Harry Khachatrian, a writer for the Daily Wire and Rebel Media, also ridiculed the criticism.

Conservatives picked a gay immigrant to deliver CPAC's keynote address in their latest homophobic, xenophobic stunthttps://t.co/gTwsbx041q — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 18, 2017

Radio host Glenn Beck, a prominent critic of MILO and the changing direction of the conservative movement, is yet to comment on the decision.

