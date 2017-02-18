Malcolm Nance on Bill Maher: Trump Adviser Stephen Miller is ‘Baby Goebbels’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

U.S. intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance called presidential adviser Stephen Miller a “baby Goebbels” during HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday.

After Nance and Maher mocked and criticized Miller on the show, Nance compared the adviser to Nazi Germany propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Nance also branded President Trump’s alleged ties with Russia as “the greatest scandal in presidential history,” during the show which also featured Breitbart senior editor MILO, before claiming President Trump “disparages” intelligence services on “day to day” basis.

“They are now in an act of self defense for the nation,” declared Nance, seemingly encouraging action against the president. “They are loyal to the constitution, not the man.”

During one section of the show, Nance also attempted to associate MILO with Nazis and the alt-right, while in another he expressed distaste towards the Bush administration.

