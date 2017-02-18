MILO to Deliver Keynote Address at CPAC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart senior editor MILO, also known as the “Dangerous Faggot,” will deliver a keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this year.

It will be a wide-ranging speech covering MILO’s experience battling third-wave feminism, the media, left-wing college professors, Black Lives Matter, violent “black bloc” activists, and progressive elites in the entertainment industry.

MILO is also expected to address the state of American conservatism, free speech, the Trump administration, and how young conservatives and libertarians in America should focus their energies over the next ten years.

MILO has become one of the most visible faces in American conservatism over the past two years. His “Dangerous Faggot” tour has made headlines on a regular basis, most recently at U.C. Berkeley, where violent left-wing protesters forced the cancellation of the event by staging a riot, destroying property, and attacking attendees.

The Breitbart senior editor’s speech will take place a few months before the release of DANGEROUS, his upcoming book. Published by Simon & Schuster, the book has advanced to the top of Amazon’s bestseller rankings on multiple occasions.

CPAC, hosted by the American Conservative Union, has been a major fixture of American politics. Victory in the CPAC straw poll, which evaluates potential presidential candidates, has historically been highly sought-after by right-leaning politicians, and is seen as a barometer of conservative opinion.

Commenting on his upcoming appearance at CPAC MILO said, “I’m overjoyed to be addressing CPAC with Daddy in the White House. I’m sure it’s going to be one of the best ever. All I ask is that the attendees don’t write me in on the straw poll. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the temptation, but I’m far too faggy to be President.”

“He’s the greatest communicator of his generation, and he happens to be conservative, so it’s a natural fit for him to have a major platform at the right’s most important event of the year. And the left will hate this! So, I’m thrilled,” said Alex Marlow, Breitbart News Network Editor-in-Chief.

CPAC runs from 22 February to 25 February, next week, and takes place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on the outskirts of Washington D.C.