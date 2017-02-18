Perez Hilton Smears MILO as ‘Neo-Nazi,’ Praises Larry Wilmore for Saying ‘Go F*** Yourself’

Leftist gossip blogger Perez Hilton published a story titled “Watch Larry Wilmore Tell Neo-Nazi Milo Yiannopoulos ‘Go Fuck Yourself’ During Heated TV Debate!”
“Controversial alt-right leader Milo Yiannopoulos — you know, the guy behind the brutal Twitter attacks on Leslie Jones – went on Bill Maher‘s Real Time last night, and the show went… just exactly how you might predict it would go,” Hilton wrote. “At one point (above), Larry Wilmore went off on Milo, telling the neo-Nazi to go fuck himself — twice — for his comments about Jones and others that were on the panel and elsewhere.”
The absurdity of calling a gay, Jewish man a “neo-Nazi” seems entirely lost on Hilton. MILO specifically declared that “white pride,” “white nationalism,” and “white supremacy,” are not the answer during his talk at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs in January:
“White pride, white nationalism, white supremacy isn’t the way to go,” he continued. “The way to go is reminding them and yourselves that you should be aspiring to values and to ideas.”
“You should be focusing on what unites people and not what drives them apart,” MILO concluded. “You shouldn’t give a shit about skin color, a shit about sexuality… You shouldn’t give a shit about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do.”
