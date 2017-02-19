Comedian Who Called Milo ‘Racist’ Once Suggested Mitt Romney’s Black Grandson Was A Token

Radio host and comedian Dean Obeidallah, who recently smeared MILO as a white supremacist and Nazi, once suggested Mitt Romney’s adopted black grandson was a token minority.
In an article posted on CNN’s website, Obeidallah wrote, “By inviting “alt right” (aka white supremacist) darling Milo Yiannopoulos (known as “Milo”) onto his HBO show Friday night, Bill Maher could’ve seized a great opportunity to expose Yiannopoulos’ history of hate”
The only reason for the ridicule of the young child seemed to be purely based on the race of Kieran Romney, the former Massachusetts governor’s adopted grandchild.
Obeidallah at one point implied that the adopted child was a token, saying ”I think this picture is great. It really sums up the diversity of the Republican party, the RNC. At the convention, they find the one black person.”
Harris-Perry and Obeidallah both later apologized for their remarks.
Watch Obeidallah’s comments on Mitt Romneys grandson below.
