Comedian Who Called Milo ‘Racist’ Once Suggested Mitt Romney’s Black Grandson Was A Token

In an article posted on CNN’s website, Obeidallah wrote, “By inviting “alt right” (aka white supremacist) darling Milo Yiannopoulos (known as “Milo”) onto his HBO show Friday night, Bill Maher could’ve seized a great opportunity to expose Yiannopoulos’ history of hate”

Yet Obeidallah himself has in the past been accused of making hateful remarks. During the run-up to the 2012 Presidential election, Obeidallah appeared on Melissa Harris-Perry’s panel on MSNBC where she and her panel of five, including Obeidallah, ridiculed Mitt Romney’s black grandchild as something “that’s not like the others.”