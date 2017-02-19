MILO Teases the Topic of His Upcoming CPAC Speech on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart senior editor MILO teased the topic of his upcoming speech at CPAC during an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, claiming he would talk about how establishment conservatives have “been getting things wrong up until now.”

“You’re going to be a keynote speaker at CPAC, can you tell us a little bit about the importance of CPAC, why you’re speaking there, and what we can expect from the one and only MILO?” asked Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle, who was hosting the show.

“As most listeners will know I’ve been on a tour, triggering the left, getting up the noses of social justice warriors, feminism, Black Lives Matter, and all the rest of it,” declared MILO. “The underlying philosophy behind it all has been the defense of free speech and free expression, which has become a conservative position as I explained, and I think Bill Maher agreed, on TV the other night.”

“So my speech is going to be about how the Brit came other to America expecting the home of freedom and discovering instead that the media, academia, and the entertainment industry are some of the most stultifyingly oppressive places when it comes to the range of acceptable thought and free speech,” he concluded. “I’m going to talk a little bit about my experiences in various American social institutions and where I think the conservative movement has been getting things wrong up until now.”