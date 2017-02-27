TMZ on MILO: ‘Sorry, Haters, I Have a Plan to Stay in the U.S.’

Milo is here under an O-1 visa for “aliens of extraordinary ability” — his being journalism, we’re guessing — but without a U.S. employer to sponsor him, he’d be deported in 60 days. Sources in Milo’s camp tell us he’s not sweating deportation, because he’s lined up a new sponsor.

We’re told the people behind a secret new media venture Milo will be working with have agreed in principle to file the necessary paperwork. It’s not a done deal yet, but as usual … Milo’s cocky confident he’ll close the deal.