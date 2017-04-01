Popular Transgender YouTuber Changes Name To Distance Themselves From ‘The Other Milo’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A transgender YouTube star, who previously went by the name Milo Stewart, has changed their name to avoid confusion with Milo Yiannopoulos.

In a video titled “Letting Go Of Milo” the YouTube star announced that she would now be going by the name Quinby Stewart to avoid confusion with “the other Milo” who Stewart repeatedly refers to as “Milo Minneapolis” throughout the video, whether this is done in an attempt to mock MILO or if the YouTube star really does lack basic reading comprehension is anyone’s guess.

“I guess I’ve been growing exceedingly tired of being called Milo because of the obvious comparison that a lot of people like to make online between me and another person who is called Milo,” said Stewart in the video. Stewart then discusses how she must change her name to save her own mental health, “I chose my name not knowing who Milo Minneapolis was,” she continues, “When my YouTube videos started getting exposed to anti-feminist communities people would comment things about the other Milo.”

“It’s not a great thing for my mental health to have that associated with my name,” says Stewart. The video now has 32,000 views and nearly 3,000 dislikes in comparison to the 516 likes the video has received. One YouTube commenter called Stewart out on the pronunciation of MILO’s name, “Regardless of how you feel about him, I would respect you a lot more if you bothered to pronounce his name correctly,” they said. While another user questioned how hard Stewart’s life really is saying, “She obviously doesn’t have any REAL problems to worry about like getting a job, education, money.”

Watch Quinby Stewart’s full video, “Letting Go Of Milo” below.