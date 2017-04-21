The B*tch is Back: MILO Plans ‘Free Speech Week’ in Berkeley

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Conservative firebrand and former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO will be hosting a week-long free speech event in Berkeley later this year.

In a post to his 2 million Facebook fans, MILO outlined the event that he plans to host at Berkeley, where, earlier this year his presence led to full-blown riots from AntiFa thugs.

“In light of recent controversies, I am planning a huge multi-day event called MILO’S FREE SPEECH WEEK in Berkeley later this year,” states the press release. “We will hold talks and rallies and throw massive parties, all in the name of free expression and the First Amendment. All will be welcome, regardless of political affiliation.”

MILO warned of the threat to free speech in America today and outlined exactly how he plans to fight it. “Free speech has never been more under threat in America — especially at the supposed home of the free speech movement. I will bring activists, writers, artists, politicians, YouTubers, veterans and drag queens from across the ideological spectrum to lecture, march, and party.”

“MILO’S FREE SPEECH WEEK will include events on the UC Berkeley campus. We will stand united against the “progressive” Left. We will loudly reject the venomous hectoring and moral hypocrisy of social justice warriors. Free speech belongs to everyone — not just the spoilt brats of the academy.”

MILO also announced the creation of a new award, the Mario Savio award which will be given to an individual that MILO believes has done the most to protect free speech at UC Berkeley.

“During MILO’S FREE SPEECH WEEK, we will give out a new free speech prize — the Mario Savio Award — to the person we believe has done most to protect free expression at UC Berkeley and its surrounding area. Each day will be dedicated to a different enemy of free speech, including feminism, Black Lives Matter and Islam.”

MILO issued a word of warning to Berkeley faculty and university staff nationwide, “If UC Berkeley does not actively assist us in the planning and execution of this event, we will extend festivities to an entire month. We will establish a tent city on Sproul Plaza protesting the university’s total dereliction of its duty and encourage students at other universities to follow suit.”

Finally, MILO explained exactly what his aim is with this event. “I intend to return Berkeley to its rightful place as the home of free speech” said MILO, “whether university administrators and violent far-left antifa thugs like it or not.”

Following the riots at Berkeley during MILO’s last visit, an organizer for the far-left group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) declared that the riots protesting MILO to be “stunningly successful” and warned that the group would respond again should MILO return to the college.