WATCH: MILO IS COMING

MILO has released a new teaser trailer for his long-awaited return to the spotlight.

The trailer for MILO’s triumphant return is simply titled “MILO IS COMING,” and features a compilation of video clips, showing news pundits and media figures discussing the Dangerous Faggot in tones of fear and outrage. “Milo Yiannopoulos has called feminism a cancer,” says one newsreader, visibly shocked by the comments.

Other media figures in the clip go on to call MILO a list of buzzwords such as “hateful,” “misogynistic,” “racist,” and “white supremacist.” The video cuts to black and a stern British accent is heard “enough is enough,” states MILO, “if you’re out there thinking that you can close down someone’s speech just because you don’t agree with their ideas, be warned, I’m coming for you.”

Watch the full clip below in preparation for CINCO DE MILO on 5/5/17.