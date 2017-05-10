Geller: MILO to Speak at AFDI #CancelSarsour Protest at CUNY

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Join us May 25 at CUNY offices on 42nd street to protest the invitation to BDS leader Linda Sarsour to keynote CUNY’s Commencement ceremony. Sarsour was invited by Ayman El-Mohandes, the dean of CUNY’s Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. CUNY is standing by its decision to honor the Muslim activist. Such sanction is so malignant and so evil, it cannot be ignored. There is a responsibility for the time we are living in.

We had to reschedule the protest from June 1 (the day of Sarsour’s keynote speech at CUNY) because it is the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, and so many proud Jews wanted to attend. It was wrong for CUNY to schedule the commencement ceremonies on Shavuot — the day that the Torah was given by G‑d to the Jewish people. Over 25% of the student body is Jewish. The fact that the commencement address is on Shavuot is another reason CUNY should cancel Sarsour and re-schedule the commencement. What are Jewish students supposed to do? They either violate their holiday or miss their graduation.

JUST ANNOUNCED: MILO WILL BE SPEAKING.

Speakers at our event include:

Assemblyman Dov Hikind, 48th Assembly District

John Guandolo, Counter-Terror Expert, Founder of UnderstandingTheThreat.com.

Lauri B. Regan, Endowment for Middle East Truth and National Women’s Committee of the Republican Jewish Coalition

David Wood, Acts 17 Apologetics

And more to be announced

Universities have disinvited Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Nonie Darwish, Ann Coulter, Milo, and legions of conservative thinkers and voices in defense of freedom, but a pro-Sharia and anti-Israel activist they will defend to the death.

We will be there. We will protest — this will not stand. Be there —MAY 25TH, CUNY Center, 217 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017-5701, United States, from 12– 2:00pm. RSVP on Facebook.

An outspoken critic of Israel, Sarsour avidly supports the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Hamas-inspired initiative that uses various forms of public protest, economic pressure, and lawsuits to advance the Hamas agenda of permanently destroying Israel as a Jewish nation-state.

Vis-a-vis the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict, Sarsour favors a one-state solution where an Arab majority and a Jewish minority would live together within the borders of a single country. In October 2012 she tweeted that “nothing is creepier than Zionism.”

In 2004, Sarsour acknowledged that a friend of hers, as well as a cousin, were both serving long sentences in Israeli jails because of their efforts to recruit jihadists to murder Jews. Moreover, she revealed that her brother-in-law was serving a 12-year prison term because of his affiliation with Hamas.

In October 2011, Linda Sarsour, who holds free-market economics in low regard, expressed, on behalf of “Muslim New Yorkers,” “solidarity and support” for the pro-communist Occupy Wall Street movement. In 2011 as well, the Obama Administration honored Sarsour as a “champion of change.” Not surprisingly, Sarsour visited the White House on at least seven different occasions during Obama’s tenure.

In May 2012 Sarsour tweeted that the so-called “underwear bomber,” an Al-Qaeda operative who in 2009 had tried to blow up a Detroit-bound passenger jet in mid-flight, was actually a CIA agent participating in America’s “war on Islam.”

In November 2012 in Baltimore, Sarsour—ever eager to peddle her woeful tale of Islamic victimhood—spoke at a Muslim Public Affairs Council conference titled “Facing Race: Xenophobic Hate Crimes.” This is the same Council that views the murderous Jew-haters of Hezbollah as members of “a liberation movement” that is “fighting for freedom.”

Sarsour was outraged when a police officer and an FBI agent shot and killed a young black Muslim named Usaama Rahim in Boston on June 2, 2015, when Rahim lunged at them with a military-style knife as they attempted to question him about suspected terrorism-related activities. Naturally, Sarsour’s assessment of the incident confidently traced everything back to race: “At the end of the day, a Black man was shot on a bus stop on his way to work and we should treat this like any other case of police violence.”

In August 2015 Sarsour spoke out in support of the incarcerated Palestinian Islamic Jihad member Muhammad Allan, a known recruiter of suicide bombers.

According to CounterJihad.com, Sarsour has attended and spoken at numerous rallies sponsored by Al-Awda, a group that views Israel as a terrorist, genocidal state whose very creation was a “catastrophe” for Arab peoples.

Sarsour has also solicited donations for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, which had worked with the Hamas-funding Holy Land Foundation.

There’s more. She also initially portrayed the killing of Shaima Alawadi by her husband as a racist-Islamophobic-anti-Muslim killing instead.

The left’s chokehold on the nation’s most powerful institutions continues, despite a Trump presidency and a Republican Congress, but this is a step too far. Sarsour being given the honor of commencement speaker is so malignant and so evil, it cannot be ignored. There is a responsibility for the time we are living in.

Pamela Geller is the President of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI), publisher of PamelaGeller.com and author of The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War on America and Stop the Islamization of America: A Practical Guide to the Resistance. Follow her on Twitter here. Like her on Facebook here.