MILO Book ‘Dangerous’ Back on Sale; Soars to #1 on Amazon, Passes Clinton, Sasse

Dangerous, the book by former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos, was released for pre-order for the second time on Sunday, overtaking both Chelsea Clinton and Ben Sasse’s books and soaring to #1 on the Amazon best sellers list within a day.

The book is now being published through Milo’s own “Dangerous Books” publishing house, after former publisher Simon and Schuster decided to drop the title. That decision was made despite the fact that the book had already received over 75,000 pre-orders, according to Milo.

Left-wing activists, journalists, and celebrities celebrated the cancellation of Dangerous months ago. However, the relaunched book has already surpassed Chelsea Clinton’s She Persisted, R.J. Palacio’s Wonder, Ben Sasse’s The Vanishing American Adult, and Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, coming in at number four on the Amazon best sellers list at the time of this writing.

“This is the book the liberals didn’t want you to read, they did everything they could to stop it and nonetheless we persisted, and my fans have stuck by my side,” said Milo to Red Alert Politics. “I’m releasing the book on Independence Day because we’re freeing ourselves of political correctness, social justice warriors, censorship, the corrupt leftist media, and man-hating feminism.”

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has claimed that “Fat people will hate this book,” while PayPal co-founder, billionaire entrepreneur, and presidential adviser Peter Thiel allegedly declared, “If you don’t use your freedom of speech, one day you might find that it’s gone. Buy this book while it’s legal.”

Dangerous is currently available to pre-order on Amazon in both hardcover and ebook formats, and will be released on July 4, with an audiobook narrated by Milo himself coming soon.

