MILO ‘Dangerous’ Ads Banned from Washington, DC Metro Stations

Washington’s Top News reports that advertisements for former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s new book DANGEROUS have been banned from being displayed in Metro subway stations and cars across Washington, DC. Metro reportedly determined that the advertisement – which features an image of MILO with a quote that reads “THE KANYE WEST OF JOURNALISM” – violated their policies which ban issue-oriented, political, and other advocacy related advertising. The ads were posted this week and have now been removed, according to Metro.

In a comment posted publicly on his Facebook page, MILO stated: “The Washington D.C. Metro — the public transportation system of the swamp itself — has banned ads for my book. You already knew the mainstream media doesn’t want you to read DANGEROUS. Now you can add the government to that list. What leftists fail to realize is that every banned ad, every negative review, and every nasty article about me is a ringing endorsement to the people that really matter — real Americans.”

The policies that the DANGEROUS advertisement purportedly violates are: “Advertisements intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions are prohibited,” and, “Advertisements that are intended to influence public policy are prohibited.”

In response, MILO stated, “Our ads promoted my smash #1 bestseller DANGEROUS just by stating my name, its title, and a quote from the press. We didn’t have anything to say about issues or policy unless you consider my face to be a political statement. So I have a simple question for the D.C. Metro. What advertisement could we have posted that *did not* break those policies?”

“We were not contacted by the DC MATA or given an opportunity to speak with anyone before our ads began to be pulled down,” he stated. “We believe that the removal of our billboards constitutes unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination by a government regulator in violation of the First Amendment and are preparing our response now. We continue to fight to defend free speech against pressure groups that prefer to suppress speech rather than allow the marketplace of ideas to operate.”