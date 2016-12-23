Islamic State Video of Berlin Jihadi Swearing Allegiance: ‘Kill the Crusader Pigs’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Through its Amaq news service, the Islamic State has released an alleged video “will” of Berlin jihadi Anis Amri, who was killed by Italian police Friday morning, swearing allegiance to the ISIS caliphate.

Sky News relays a statement from Amaq describing Amri’s death as another jihad attack, rather than a suspect being caught by police and killed in a shootout: “The Berlin attacker carried out a new attack against an Italian police patrol in Milan and was killed in an exchange of fire.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The video was recorded selfie-style, and is portrayed by ISIS as a “martyrdom video” or last will and testament, presumably recorded just before he began his murderous attack on the Berlin Christmas market:

Will of #Berlin attacker, Tunisian man Anis Amri, labeled by Amaq as a soldier of the Islamic State. #Milanpic.twitter.com/eg8mzH5AaS — ㅤ (@Swedish_Falcon) December 23, 2016

Jenan Moussa, a reporter for Al Aan TV, swiftly provided a translation of what Amri said in the video, describing it as evidence that he “isn’t a lone wolf after all – at least he was in touch with ISIS media.”

She said Amri begins by reciting the formal pledge of allegiance to the caliphate, the bay’ah, in full: “I pledge allegiance to the Emir of the Faithful, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, for compliance and obedience, in vigor and impulsion, abjectness and abundance, and in favoring his preference to mine, and not contending the orders of his trustees, unless I witness manifest disbelief.”

Some other quotes translated by Moussa:

My message to the crusaders who bomb Muslims everyday, in the name of God we come to slaughter you pigs. You think you can bomb the monotheists. They have an Umma behind them and we will avenge their spilled blood. I call my brothers everywhere, make Jihad in the name of God and support this religions [duty]. Each up to his ability. If you can fight, then fight. If you are in Europe fight these crusade pigs. Each person up to his ability. If (infidels) got power in sky let it fall. If power is in sea let it sink. If power is in air make it spoils for Muslims. God please give me strength against these crusade infidels.

Reuters also corroborates some of this message.

The SITE Intel Group confirms that the thrust of Anis’ video statement is that he wanted to “avenge Muslims slain in airstrikes.”