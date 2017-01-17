Report: Orlando Jihadi’s Wife Facing Life for Knowingly Aiding Islamic State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The wife of Orlando jihadist Omar Mateen, Noor Salman, may spend life in prison on charges of aiding and abetting her husband’s support for the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) while misleading the FBI, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.

A federal prosecutor has indicated that Salman knew her husband was planning to carry out a terrorist attack before he executed 49 people and injured 53 others on June 12 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL.

The terrorist’s wife has been indicted on two counts: aiding and abetting Mateen’s support of the jihadist group ISIS and obstruction of justice.

Salman “did knowingly aid and abet” Mateen’s attempts to provide support to ISIS and “did knowingly engage in misleading conduct” towards law enforcement “with the intent to hinder, delay, and prevent” them from communicating information related to the attack, reveals the unsealed two-count indictment.

The indictment suggested she was far from clueless about Mateen’s intentions as she had initially claimed.

“I was unaware of everything,” Salman told The New York Times late last year. “I don’t condone what he has done. I am very sorry for what has happened. He has hurt a lot of people.

On Monday, law enforcement arrested 30-year-old Salman at her home in Rode, CA.

Mateen died in a shootout with authorities on the day of the attack.

On Tuesday, Salman made her first court appearance before a federal judge in Oakland. Her case has been continued until Wednesday.

Salman “had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night,” claimed Linda Moreno, her attorney.

The defendant’s uncle also alleged Salman had no knowledge of her husband’s plan.

“She’s very soft, sweet girl,” her uncle said, according to NBC News. “He’s an abuser and controlling person.”

“I know she’s innocent — 100 percent,” added Al Salman, identified as a family member of the defendant, while speaking to reporters outside the courthouse Tuesday. “She’s innocent, simple person. She will not hurt a fly.”

During the deadly incident, Salman and her husband communicated with one another via text, investigators have revealed, Fox News notes.

Mateen asked, “Do you see what’s happening?” She reportedly replied, “No?”

“I love you, babe,” then texted her husband.

During the carnage, the Orlando jihadist pledged loyalty to ISIS in a 911 call.