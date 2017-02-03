Trump Administration Imposes Sanctions on Iran over Latest Missile Tests

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(Reuters) The United States on Friday sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under its Iran sanctions authority, days after the White House put Tehran “on notice” over a ballistic missile test and other activities.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury listed the sanctioned individuals and entities, some of which are based in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and China.

The move is the first against Iran since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. The sanctions were similar to actions taken by the Obama administration targeting Iran’s ballistic missile network.

The new designations stuck to areas that remain under sanctions even with the 2015 nuclear deal in place, such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Read the full story at Reuters.