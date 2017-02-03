Skip to content

Trump on Iran: ‘They Don’t Appreciate How Kind President Obama Was to Them’

Rouhani and President Obama
AP

by John Hayward3 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump, as is his custom, took to Twitter to blast Iran and President Obama for Iran’s recent provocations. (He blasted Arnold Schwarzenegger for his recent provocations at roughly the same time, but he was much tougher on Iran).

“Iran is playing with fire,” Trump tweeted. “They don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News noticed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif returning fire with his own tweets:

Zarif also issued a string of tweets about President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from Iran, and six other highly problematic countries, for 90 days:


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.