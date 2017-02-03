SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump, as is his custom, took to Twitter to blast Iran and President Obama for Iran’s recent provocations. (He blasted Arnold Schwarzenegger for his recent provocations at roughly the same time, but he was much tougher on Iran).

“Iran is playing with fire,” Trump tweeted. “They don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

Iran is playing with fire – they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Fox News noticed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif returning fire with his own tweets:

Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense. pic.twitter.com/TxlSEL8rjj — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 3, 2017

We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defense. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement. pic.twitter.com/xwGquvqLvb — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 3, 2017

Zarif also issued a string of tweets about President Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from Iran, and six other highly problematic countries, for 90 days:

#MuslimBan will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters.1/7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017

Collective discrimination aids terrorist recruitment by deepening fault-lines exploited by extremist demagogues to swell their ranks. 2/7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017

International community needs dialogue & cooperation to address the roots of violence & extremism in a comprehensive & inclusive manner. 3/7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017

#MuslimBan shows baselessness of U.S. claims of friendship with the Iranian people while only having issues with the Government. 4/7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017

While respecting Americans & differentiating between them &hostile U.S. policies, Iran will take reciprocal measures to protect citizens.5/7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017

Full statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the #MuslimBan. 6/7 pic.twitter.com/Y3gAxT0B8m — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 28, 2017