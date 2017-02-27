SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) jihadists are strapping bombs on stray dogs, including a puppy, to use them against U.S.-backed coalition forces in Iraq, a video posted by Iraqi government-sanctioned paramilitary fighters purportedly shows.

Alleged members of the predominantly Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iran-allied umbrella network of militias fighting ISIS in Iraq that is also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMF) and al-Hashd al-Shabi, posted the video.

The footage shows three PMF fighters crouching near a puppy allegedly wired by ISIS with several bottles filled with explosive materials.

“This is the latest from Daesh [Islamic State], abusing an animal,” one fighter said, referring to the dog, according to Iraqi News.

Another PMF fighter asked, “What sin did it commit?”

Daily Mail points out: “Jihadis wanted the dog to cross the front lines towards rival forces where the device would have been detonated by remote control, according to rebels who posted video of the animal online.”

The British news outlet adds that the PMF fighters defused the improvised explosive device (IED) tied to the puppy before it was detonated.

Breitbart News is unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

ISIS also has “booby-trapped” sheep, reports Iraqi News, adding:

Islamic State [IS] has largely relied on booby-trapped vehicles, landmines, weaponized drones and human suicide bombers in facing Iraqi troops, but it has also resorted to other extraordinary deceptive tactics such as using decoy military equipment and camouflage-dressed mannequins, and lately, booby-trapped animals. Some local observers believe the tactics signal desperation and the waning combat resources on Islamic State’s behalf.

Although most fighters are Shiite, there are Sunni tribesmen and even Christians fighting among the PMF.

The Iran-linked force, which has been legalized by the Iraqi parliament, is participating in the ongoing U.S.-backed offensive to push ISIS out of Mosul.

PMF fighters have reportedly captured territory in an around Mosul and are expected to seize more.

Amnesty International and other human rights groups have accused the mainly Shiite militiamen of committing war crimes against the Sunni ISIS jihadists and Sunni civilians.

Nevertheless, the PMF is reportedly receiving U.S. assistance in Iraq.

The U.S.-backed Iraqi government forces and their allies have liberated eastern Mosul and are currently fighting to push the jihadists out of the western half. Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, is considered the last major ISIS stronghold in the country.